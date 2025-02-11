Fubara confident of 2027 electoral victory

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence that nothing will stand in the way of his victory in 2027 should he decide to seek a second term.

Governor Fubara made this assertion on Tuesday during a solidarity visit by the three Local Government Areas that make up the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality.

The delegation had endorsed him for re-election, citing his leadership qualities and commitment to infrastructural development, including the ongoing ₦200 billion Trans-Kalabari road project.

The governor, however, emphasised that his administration is more focused on delivering meaningful impact in the state rather than the duration of its time in office.