NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, Pamodzi CEO discuss private sector involvement in sports development

In a bid to transform Nigeria’s sports sector from a consumption-based model to a productive economy, National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko recently held discussions with leading sports marketer and CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing Ltd., Chief Mike Itemuagbor.

The meeting focused on boosting private sector investment in sports, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sports economy agenda. With an emphasis on commercializing sports infrastructure and fostering an active “sports weekend economy,” the NSC aims to integrate sports into the nation’s leisure culture.

Dikko highlighted that increasing sports activities will generate employment and help the sector contribute at least 3% to Nigeria’s GDP. He stressed that achieving these goals requires strategic partnerships with private sector stakeholders like Itemuagbor, whose expertise in sports marketing has played a key role in promoting international and local sporting events.

Itemuagbor, a former member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) marketing committee, has been instrumental in marketing major tournaments, including the African Youth Championship (1995), FIFA U-20 World Cup (1999), Africa Cup of Nations (2000), All-Africa Games (2003), and FIFA U-17 World Cup (2009).

The discussions mark a step forward in Nigeria’s push to build a sustainable sports industry, leveraging private sector collaboration to unlock new economic opportunities in the sector.