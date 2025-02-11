NUC hikes private university application fee from ₦6m to ₦30m

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has jacked up the application fee for establishing private universities in Nigeria by over 400%. The commission’s Executive Secretary, Abdullahi Ribadu, in a statement on Monday, said the price hike is for better coordination and to ensure that newly established private universities are positioned to meet the challenges of the 21 Century.

The NUC increased the fee for purchase of application forms for the Establishment of a Private University from N1m to N5m. The Commission also raised the processing fee for application for the establishment of a private university from N5m to N25m. The NUC said the N25m reviewed fee would be communicated to applicants who have purchased the application form at the former rate of N1m but are yet to pay the processing fee for their application. “They are also expected to effect payments within a period of 30 working days or risk forfeiture of their pending applications,” the statement read.

The Commission also suspended further processing of all inactive applications including those of private open universities (those that have not made progress on their applications or made submissions to the Commission for upwards of two years). “The Commission hereby imposes a Moratorium for a period of one year with effect from Monday, 10th February, 2025 on:

“Inactive applications for the establishment of new private universities to enable the Commission to conduct a comprehensive review of such pending applications with a view to determining their viability; “Applications on Step 1 of the 14-Step Procedure (i.e. those that have submitted Letters of Intent only), and “Acceptance of fresh applications for the establishment of private universities, including private open universities. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission will continue to process pending active applications and make appropriate recommendations to the Federal Executive Council for approval.”

The NUC said since 1999, the Federal Government has approved the establishment of 149 private universities based on its recommendation.