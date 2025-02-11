ValueJet joins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as Official Aviation Partner for 10th Anniversary

Nilayo Sports Management Company Limited, the organizers of the prestigious Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, has officially announced ValueJet as the event’s Aviation Partner for its highly anticipated 10th Anniversary edition. ValueJet, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing indigenous airlines, joins a growing list of corporate partners committed to maintaining the marathon’s reputation as Africa’s biggest road race.

With over 4,000 international athletes and 400 elite runners expected to participate in the February 15, 2025 event, ValueJet’s expertise in aviation is expected to enhance the marathon’s logistics and overall experience. Speaking on the partnership, Yetunde Olopade, CEO of Nilayo Sports Management, expressed excitement over the collaboration, emphasizing its significance for the race’s continued growth. “ValueJet has been a strong supporter of Nigerian sports, particularly in football and other disciplines. Having them onboard aligns perfectly with our vision of elevating the standard of sports in Nigeria,” Olopade stated.

She further highlighted the marathon’s growing global influence, noting that the event has evolved into a household name in international athletics. “The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has gained remarkable recognition not just in Nigeria but across Africa and beyond. Partnering with ValueJet underscores the credibility and success we have built over the past decade,” she added.

The partnership places ValueJet alongside other major sponsors, including Lagos State Government, Access Bank, 7UP, Airtel, Kia Motors, Casio, Premier Cool, Robb, and Brila FM. The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, a World Athletics Gold-Label Race, is set to attract top names in global athletics, further cementing its status as a premier sporting event on the international calendar.