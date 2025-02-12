‘I want to marry her’, Tuface confirms relationship with Edo Lawmaker Natasha

Amid the announcement of a breakup with his wife, Annie Macualay, Nigerian Music star Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface or 2baba, has confirmed relationship with the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru.

With rumours of their relationship flying around, Tuface caused a stir on Monday when he appeared at the Edo State House of Assembly during plenary. While many on social media wondered what his appearance at the House was for, others viewed that as a confirmation of the rumoured romance with the Edo State lawmaker.

However, the legendary singer addressed the rumours in a video post on his Instagram handle early Wednesday morning. Confirming his affection for the lawmaker, Tuface stated: “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.” He added: “I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.”

The singer also said that his new love is not responsible for the marital tension between him and his wife, Annie. “She has nothing to do with what’s happening between me and Annie. But I see everybody trying to allegedly want to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her,” Tuface said.

In January, Tuface shocked the social media space when he announced that he and his wife Annie have been separated for a while and have filed for a divorce. He had said: “Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long. Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while and have filed for divorce.

“I would grant a press release soon to say my story—not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all.”