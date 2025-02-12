Man City’s lack of belief and ageing team exposed by ruthless Real Madrid

Manchester City’s fans started the night by unfurling a huge flag taunting Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior for their angry reaction to Rodri beating the Brazilian to last year’s Ballon d’Or. ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ was the message, the words of the Oasis hit accompanied by an image of Rodri kissing the coveted trophy at the ceremony boycotted by Real in protest at the decision.

Firing barbs at the most ruthless and experienced operators in Champions League history is a dangerous occupation, and so it proved. All the tears belonged to City and their supporters at the final whistle after a trademark smash-and-grab late surge gave Real a potentially decisive 3-2 advantage after the first leg of this play-off to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Real’s relentless, concrete-clad confidence in themselves and street wisdom honed over years of experience and triumphs, saw them turn a 2-1 deficit after 86 minutes into a victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s side preying on City’s own painful lack of self-belief. The contrast was stark, City wilting visibly in the second half, then consumed by anxiety and nerves once their former midfielder Brahim Diaz restored parity with four minutes of normal time left.

City are never home and hosed this season. Real Madrid never believe they are beaten. And this was the case again as Pep Guardiola’s team lost a lead for the fifth time in this campaign. It is perhaps an insight into City’s current state of mind and form that the two late goals conceded here made it eight goals shipped in the final 16 minutes of their past five Champions League games, the most of any side.

Guardiola is currently presiding over a team with too many miles on the clock, too many players not fully fit – or not fit at all in Rodri’s case. The cracks are starting to look beyond repair, rather more in need of major renovation. Rodri was watching from the sidelines, having been included in City’s Champions League squad in the hope he may recover from his knee injury this season, and on that giant flag. How City needed his calming influence, quality and steel on the pitch as they were overcome late on once more.