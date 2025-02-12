National Grid collapses again

The national grid has collapsed again, plunging millions of Nigerians into darkness. The collapse which happened on Wednesday is the first in 2025. Confirming this in a post on X, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company reported that the system outage happened at 11:34 am local time.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 12th February 2025 at 11:34hrs affecting all our feeders. “Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the post read.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company also confirmed the development on X. “Dear Valued Customer, we regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today causing a power outage across our franchise areas,” the company said.

“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised.”

This incident follows a pattern of instability, with the grid suffering about 12 consecutive collapses in 2024. Similarly, a popular Nigeria National Grid account on X read, “There was a “GRID DISTURBANCE” before noon today (Wednesday). Parts of the country experienced an outage.”