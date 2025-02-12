NLC threatens shutdown, demands reversal of telecom tariff hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the implementation of a 50% tariff hike by telecommunication companies, demanding immediate reversal to the old tariff. The NLC and the Federal Government had earlier constituted a 10-man committee to deliberate on the tariff hike within two weeks and report back before any final decision would be made on the new telecom tariff structure.

Despite the agreement, telecom firms have proceeded with the increase, prompting NLC to issue a March 1 deadline for a total shutdown of their operations if the tariffs are not reverted. In a communique signed by President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emma Ugboaja, following a meeting of the NLC Central Working Committee in Lokoja on Tuesday, the union accused telecom firms of betraying trust and disregarding due process by implementing the hike before the review by the 10-man committee was completed.

The Congress also criticized the government for its failure to protect the citizens from corporate exploitation. As a first step in resisting the tariff hike, the NLC has directed Nigerian workers and other willing citizens to boycott the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO daily between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM from February 13 until the end of February 2025.

“All workers and citizens are urged to suspend the purchase of Data from these companies which has also become one of their greatest tools for exploiting Nigerian citizens. “We also demand the repatriation of all funds siphoned out of the country by these companies.