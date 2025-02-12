Ogun State gears up for a world-class National Sports Festival, secures Premium Trust Bank as lead sponsor

The Federal Government has lauded Ogun State for its unwavering commitment to delivering a world-class National Sports Festival (NSF) as preparations for the highly anticipated event intensify. In a groundbreaking move, the festival’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC), with strong backing from the National Sports Commission (NSC), officially announced Premium Trust Bank as the lead sponsor in a record-breaking deal unveiled on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, hailed the development as a significant milestone, emphasizing the crucial role of corporate partnerships in advancing Nigerian sports. “The unveiling of Premium Trust Bank as the lead sponsor for the 2024 National Sports Festival is a testament to the growing confidence of the private sector in Nigerian sports,” Dikko stated. “Ogun State has shown an extraordinary level of dedication, and this collaboration is a step toward elevating the festival to exceptional standards.”

Dikko further highlighted the festival’s economic and social impact, noting that beyond the thrill of competition, the Gateway Games 2024 would boost tourism, create jobs, and stimulate the local economy. “This festival is more than just a sporting event, it is a celebration of talent, resilience, and the boundless potential of Nigerian sports. With Ogun State’s level of preparation and the commitment of all stakeholders, I have no doubt that the Gateway Games 2024 will be the most remarkable edition yet,” he added.

The NSC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ogun State to ensure the festival’s success and lasting legacy. Dubbed the “Nigerian Olympics,” the National Sports Festival is owned by the NSC and is set to welcome over 20,000 participants from the 36 states and the FCT. For the first time, Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) will compete as a 38th contingent.

The 2024 National Sports Festival will take place from May 16 to May 30, 2025, with Ogun State set to host a historic edition of the prestigious sporting event.