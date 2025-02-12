UNIZIK vows sanction as female student allegedly bite lecturer

The authorities of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, have commenced an investigation into a scuffle involving a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts of the institution and a student over a filmed social media content. A spokesman of the school, Njelita Louis, said the management of the institution led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, would impose the appropriate sanction on any of the parties found culpable.

In viral videos, a third-year student in the Department of History and International Studies, Goddy Precious, was seen around the corridors dancing before her phone, capturing a TikTok moment when the lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, walked past her from behind. The lecturer gently tapped the female student on the shoulder, asking her to give way, but the student was pissed by the lecturer’s action and interruption of her video moment.

In the viral videos, the female student accused the lecturer of hitting her, locked his shirt and dragged him among students. The female student also allegedly bit the lecturer on the wrist and arm during the brawl. While the episode lasted, the lecturer was captured maintaining his composure. The viral videos have generated reactions online, with many netizens taking sides.

In a statement, the institution said, “The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been made aware of a disturbing incident involving Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, and Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a third-year student in the Department of History and International Studies. “The incident, which has gained significant attention on social media, is being taken very seriously by the university authorities.

“In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, excellence, and adherence to the principles of fair hearing, equity, and justice, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter. “We urge all concerned parties and members of the public to remain calm as we diligently pursue the truth. The university is committed to upholding discipline and decorum, and we will ensure that appropriate actions and sanctions are taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe University remains an institution of learning that upholds high moral and ethical standards. There is no place for indiscipline, misconduct, or any form of unacceptable behaviour within our community.”