2baba proposes to Edo Lawmaker Natasha Osarawu

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, was seen in a viral video on Thursday proposing to Edo State House of Assembly member, Natasha Osarawu. The visibly excited 2baba shared a warm hug with the lawmaker, sprayed money on her and they both danced before he brought out a ring to put on her finger while friends and well-wishers who were around cheered on.

The proposal comes just a day after the singer set the social media agog with a video on Instagram confirming his romantic relationship with the Edo State lawmaker. His confirmation of the relationship with Osarawu followed an earlier announcement of separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

While fans kept speculating about 2baba’s relationship with the Edo Lawmaker, the singer appeared at the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday. However, in the video he posted early Wednesday morning, 2baba set the record straight by stating his intention to marry Osarawu.

He also stated that his relationship with Osarawu has nothing to do with the marital tension between him and Annie. He said: “I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.