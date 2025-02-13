Jandor celebrates Chief Taiwo Kuye on his birthday

The 2023 Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) today congratulates a prominent leader of the party, Chief Taiwo Kuye (Ajiroba 1) on the occasion of his birthday.

Jandor extolled the virtues of Chief Kuye and commended him for his dedication and commitment to the vision of rebuilding the PDP as a virile alternative government and birthing a truly wealthy Lagos.

“Today offers an opportunity to appreciate your dedication and loyalty to the party and the pursuit of electoral victory for Lagos PDP.

“Your political sagacity, people management dexterity and excellent team spirit is commendable. I wish you a long life, good health, and all round peace”, he said.