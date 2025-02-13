NSC applauds NSSF, NCF, and SUBEB for successful inaugural National School Board Games

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has commended the successful execution of the inaugural National School Board Games, hailing it as a major milestone in the advancement of school sports in Nigeria.

The event, which featured chess as its pilot sport, was organized by the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) in partnership with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF). Over 300 students from all six geopolitical zones participated in various age categories, including U-9, U-12, U-15, and U-18. The competition served as a platform to nurture young athletes by enhancing their critical thinking, discipline, and competitive skills.

NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, was represented at the event by Mr. Lanre Ogunjobi (Technical Assistant, Strategy & Research), Barrister Uche George Egbe (Technical Assistant, Legal and Compliance), and Mrs. Ada Nwachukwu, Zonal Head of the NSC Lagos office. Other notable attendees included the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mr. Jumiu Alli-Balogun, and the Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, Prince Adeyinka Adewole, both of whom expressed their unwavering support for the initiative.

Delivering the Chairman’s message, Mr. Ogunjobi reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to integrating intellectual and physical sports into Nigeria’s broader sports development strategy.

“The National Sports Commission remains dedicated to fostering both intellectual and physical sports as part of our broader vision for national sports development. The successful hosting of the inaugural National School Board Games is a testament to our resolve to ensure that every aspect of sports receives the attention and investment required for sustained growth,” Ogunjobi stated.

Recognizing school sports as a critical foundation for talent discovery, the NSC emphasized its potential to groom future champions who can represent Nigeria on the global stage. The introduction of chess in the pilot phase marked an important step, with plans to expand the initiative to include more sporting disciplines in future editions.

The NSC Chairman also encouraged the students to remain committed to their aspirations.

“Your efforts today are laying the foundation for greater achievements tomorrow, not just in chess, but in every area of life. It’s not about winning or losing, but the invaluable experiences gained that will shape your future. Continue to dream big, work hard, and stay committed to excellence. You are the future of Nigeria, and we are proud of each of you,” he added.

The NSC extended its commendation to the Nigeria School Sport Federation, Lagos SUBEB, the Nigeria Chess Federation, and all stakeholders for their contributions to making the event a resounding success. The Commission reaffirmed its unwavering support for initiatives that foster youth engagement and talent development through sports.

Speaking at the event, NSSF President Dr. Olabisi Joseph expressed appreciation to NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director-General Hon. Bukola Olopade for their continued support. She reiterated the NSSF’s dedication to grassroots sports development and looked forward to further collaboration with the NSC on future programs.