Elite Athletes to storm Lagos for 10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon; World Press Conference set for Friday

As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, organizers have announced that a world press conference will take place on Friday at the Access Bank Headquarters in Oniru, Lagos. The press conference is part of a series of events leading up to race day and is expected to set the stage for what promises to be a landmark edition of the prestigious marathon.

A Gathering of the World’s Best Runners

Scheduled for Saturday, February 15, the marathon will welcome approximately 4,000 athletes, including 100 elite international runners. The event has cemented its reputation as one of Africa’s premier road races, attracting world-class talent and thousands of enthusiastic participants.

Dignitaries and Sports Icons to Attend

A host of distinguished personalities will be in attendance at the press conference, including top government officials, sports administrators, and renowned athletes. Notable attendees include:

Hon. Sunday Dare, Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication/Spokesperson to the President

Chief Solomon Ogba, Vice President, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC)

Shehu Dikko, Chairman, Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC)

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General, NSC

Tonobok Okowa, President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN)

Adding to the excitement, legendary Nigerian athletes Mary Onyali, Yusuf Alli, and Falilat Ogunkoya will also be present, bringing their wealth of experience and inspiration to the event.

A Thrilling Spectacle Awaits

With anticipation building, the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon promises to be a historic spectacle, uniting top-tier athletes, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts from around the world. As Lagos prepares to host another electrifying race day, all eyes will be on the city for one of the biggest sporting events in Africa.