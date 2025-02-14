Emotions got better of me – Slot on derby red card

Arne Slot said “emotions got the better of me” as the Liverpool head coach waits to learn his punishment after being sent off in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby. Dutchman Slot, 46, was shown a red card after approaching referee Michael Oliver on the pitch following the full-time whistle at Goodison Park.

Everton scored a 98th-minute equaliser in a dramatic conclusion to the 2-2 draw, in which Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones were both also sent off after the game had ended. About the incident which led to his red card, Slot said on Friday: “There is an ongoing process now and I have to respect that.” He added: “Emotions got the better of me. If I could do that differently, if I look back I would love to do that differently, and I hope to do that differently next time.”

As it stands, Slot will be on the touchline for Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield (14:00 GMT) while the Football Association reviews Oliver’s report and decides whether it will take further action. The Premier League initially reported on its website that Slot would be banned for two matches “for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language” – but that was later deleted. It is understood human error was to blame for the erroneous post.

Liverpool were adamant that James Tarkowski’s late leveller, which was checked by the video assistant referee (VAR), should have been ruled out for a shove on defender Ibrahima Konate in the build-up. But Slot, who was unable to speak to the media after Wednesday’s match because of his red card, also voiced frustration over the amount of stoppage time played, after five minutes were initially added.

“I think what happened was that the extra five minutes ended up being eight. It happened a lot,” said Slot, whose assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also sent off. “I should have acted differently after the game, but it’s an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that’s definitely what I did.”