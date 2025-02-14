Three PDP House of Assembly members defect to APC in Kaduna

Three members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kaduna State House of Assembly have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the impressive performance Governor Uba Sani as their reason for leaving PDP.

The three lawmakers are Henry Mara representation Jaba state Constituency, Emmanuel Kantiok, Zonkwa Constituency and Samuel Kamabai, representing Zangon Kataf Constituency. They made their defection to the APC at their various wards on Thursday. Their defection came just two days after the member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Amos Magaji also decamped to the APC from PDP.

According to the three lawmakers, their defection was to align with the ruling party at the state level because of the sterling leadership and performance exhibited by Governor Sani, adding that the political future of their constituents was sacrosanct, and they believed that they would serve their people better in the ruling party. The three lawmakers are Henry Mara representation Jaba state Constituency, Emmanuel Kantiok, Zonkwa Constituency and Samuel Kamabai, representing Zangon Kataf Constituency.

On his part, Kantiok disclosed that peace that eluded Kaduna in the past eight years have returned under the administration of Governor Uba Sani, adding that stronghold of PDP IN Southern Kaduna has been altered by Governor Uba Sani’s credible leadership.