Remi Tinubu calls for sustainable health financing

Africa’s aspirations for progress, economic growth, and social stability will remain difficult to achieve without a robust healthcare system that guarantees access to essential healthcare services for millions of Africans. First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated this at a High-Level meeting on Domestic Health Financing in Africa, organized by Rwandan President, Paul Kagame on the margins of the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu called for sustainable financing that ensures efficient mobilization and utilization of resources for both short, medium, and long-term impact. She explained that achieving a wealthy continent is largely dependent on the health of the people, and with the impending funding gaps occasioned by recent policy changes in the United States, the African continent must look inward for sustainable solution.

Sharing Nigeria’s perspective on the issue, she harped on the need for a health system that guarantees access to quality health services without imposing financial hardships. “Africa cannot continue to rely solely on donor funding and foreign aid, which, although helpful, are often unpredictable and unsustainable. Instead, we must develop innovative financing strategies tailored to our unique challenges and circumstances,” Remi Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement released by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi.

She pointed out that her role as the Global and National Stop TB champion mirrors the role that other First Ladies, leveraging their position and platform, can play in resources mobilization for health from government, the private sector and donor agencies. “Given the increasing funding gap for health on the continent, I urge us all to come together and commit to advocating for increased national health budgets. In line with the Abuja Declaration, our governments should allocate at least 15% of their budgetary allocations to health.