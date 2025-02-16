Shipment of ‘Heavy’ US Bombs arrives in Israel

Israel’s defence ministry said Sunday that a shipment of “heavy” US-made bombs arrived overnight in Israel, as Marco Rubio began his first visit to the country as Washington’s top diplomat. “A shipment of heavy aerial bombs recently released by the US government was received and unloaded overnight in Israel,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to MK-84 munitions recently authorised by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the air force and the IDF (military) and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in the statement. The Trump administration had earlier in February approved the sale of more than $7.4 billion in bombs, missiles and related equipment to Israel.

The sale “improves Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and serves as a deterrent to regional threats”, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said at the time. Israel launched a hugely destructive offensive against Hamas in Gaza in October 2023 in response to an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group that month. The war has devastated much of Gaza, resulting in the displacement of much of its 2.4 million population.

A ceasefire has been in effect since January 19, providing for the release of hostages seized by Hamas. In response to concerns over civilian deaths, former US president Joe Biden’s administration had blocked a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, but Trump reportedly approved them after taking office. Rubio, meanwhile, began his official trip to Israel on Sunday, and is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials during the day.

He is expected to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and Trump’s plan that sees displacing Palestinians from the territory and relocating them to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal that has triggered global outrage.