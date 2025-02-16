Tinubu hails El-Rufai on 65th birthday, commends contributions to democracy

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with former Kaduna State Governor, on his 65th birthday, eulogising his resourcefulness and brilliance.

Tinubu in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, described El-Rufai as an administrator, scholar, and politician.

The President commended El-Rufai for his “endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.” He acknowledged Mallam El-Rufai’s “role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.”

“President Tinubu wishes El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.”