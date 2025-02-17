Heavy security presence as Lagos Assembly holds plenary amid leadership tussle

The leadership tussle in the Lagos State House of Assembly took a new twist on Monday with heavy security presence at the premises during a plenary session. Security vans and personnel were spotted in and outside the premises of the Lagos Assembly complex in the Alausa Area of the commercial city.

Ahead of the plenary, security personnel manned various roads leading to the Lagos Assembly complex. There was a mild drama when some of the security agents tried to gain access to the Assembly chambers. These delayed the plenary for some hours. But an official of the Lagos Assembly later said that the speaker Mojisola Meranda and 32 members of the lawmaking body are present for Monday’s plenary.

While issues to be discussed at the plenary are unclear as of the time of this report, some members and the Lagos Assembly were spotted discussing in clusters inside the premises. Although a source said that the leadership of the House is intact, the workers’ move action further lends credence to speculations that she has been asked to resign or may be impeached.

Some workers at the Assembly were spotted surrounding Meranda. They insisted that they wanted her to stay as the speaker of the House. Last month, members of the Assembly removed the House’s long-term speaker Mudashiru Obasa over allegations of fraud and other sundry charges. They thereafter elected Meranda as Obasa’s replacement in a historic move that saw the member representing Apapa Constituency I become the first speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The Constitution makes it clear that the House has the powers to regulate its proceedings. So, the members of the House felt that they’ve had enough of the Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa and today, we have unanimously agreed that Rt Hon Mojisola Meranda Lasbat becomes the new Speaker of the House,” a member of the Assembly representing Epe Constituency 1 Abiodun Tobun said in defence of Obasa’s impeachment.

Tobun argued that the lawmakers “owe Lagos State a duty of ensuring that the sanctity of the House and the integrity of this House are restored”.