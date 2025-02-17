House of Reps reschedules National Renewable Energy Summit to May

The much-anticipated National Legislative Summit and Expo on Renewable Energy, originally scheduled for February 24-27, has been postponed to May 5-6, 2025, the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy announced on Sunday. The summit, themed “Renew Nigeria: Unlocking Opportunities,” will now take place at Eko Hotel in Lagos and will be hosted by the Committee in collaboration with the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, stated that the decision to reschedule followed consultations with key stakeholders, including the Speaker’s office. “The decision is to allow the House to expand the summit’s scope and better accommodate the numerous stakeholders who have expressed interest in participating,” Ogene explained. He acknowledged concerns about the initial February date and expressed regret over any inconvenience caused by the change.

The summit will feature high-level discussions, industry assessments, and a review of priority actions stemming from the renewable energy provisions in the Electricity Act 2023. Highlighting the government’s commitment to renewable energy, Hon. Ogene emphasized its role in addressing Nigeria’s electricity challenges and enhancing energy security. “Renewable energy is the future, and the government is taking concrete steps to invest in and promote sustainable energy solutions. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to encourage Nigerians to adopt clean energy alternatives,” he noted.

Hon. Ogene also underscored the significance of the 10th House of Representatives’ commitment to renewable energy under Speaker Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen, PhD. He recalled the Speaker’s historic move in establishing the House Committee on Renewable Energy, aimed at driving policy, investment, and technological advancements in the sector. Furthermore, the House recently passed a resolution mandating government ministries, departments, and agencies to transition to renewable energy sources for their power needs, reinforcing its sustainability agenda.

The rescheduled summit is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s renewable energy future by fostering collaboration, innovation, and investment in the sector.