Moshood Jimoh appointed as Commissioner of Police for Lagos

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, says Jimoh, before his appointment, was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.

Jimoh who hails from Kwara State, was a former Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner of Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation.

The new Lagos Commissioner appeared before the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu; Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police.