Nigeria shines at All Africa Senior Badminton Championships, clinches Gold and Two Bronze Medals

Nigeria’s badminton team delivered an impressive performance at the recently concluded All Africa Senior Badminton Championship in Douala, Cameroon, securing a third-place finish in the overall medal standings. The team clinched one gold and two bronze medals, reinforcing Nigeria’s strong presence in African badminton.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, lauded the team for their resilience and dedication despite facing stiff competition. “I followed the team closely throughout the tournament, and I must commend the leadership of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, the players, and the coaching staff for their unwavering dedication. Even in the face of challenges, they represented Nigeria with pride and delivered commendable results,” Olopade stated.

One of the tournament’s standout moments was Anuoluwapo Opeyori’s historic achievement, as he secured his fifth consecutive gold medal in the Men’s Singles event. The Nigerian ace reaffirmed his dominance in African badminton by defeating Egypt’s Adam Hatem in the final, further cementing his reputation as the continent’s top player. “Opeyori has once again proven why he is Africa’s finest. Winning five consecutive titles is no small feat, and he continues to inspire a new generation of Nigerian badminton players,” Olopade added.

Nigeria concluded the tournament with:

✅ Gold – Men’s Singles (Anuoluwapo Opeyori)

🥉 Bronze – Men’s Doubles

🥉 Bronze – Mixed Doubles

While Nigeria secured a podium finish, Algeria and Egypt claimed the top two spots on the overall medals table. With this strong performance, Nigeria’s badminton team continues to rise on the continental stage, and the NSC remains committed to supporting the sport’s growth in the country.