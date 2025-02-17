WAEC releases 2024 SSCE results, withholds that of 2,577 candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has released the results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, second series.

The exam, conducted between October 25, 2024, and December 20, 2024, introduced a new computer-based hybrid mode alongside the traditional paper and pen option. In a statement issued on Sunday, WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs Moyosola F. Adesina said 65,023 candidates sat for the examination across 5,067 centres nationwide.

This represents a 20% decrease compared to the previous year. WAEC reported that 95.9% of results have been fully processed and released, allowing most candidates to access their scores without delay.

A performance analysis shows that 53.64% of candidates obtained five credits, including English and Mathematics. This represents a 9.35% increase from the 2023 results. A total of 2,577 candidates (3.96%) had their results withheld due to alleged examination malpractice. Affected candidates are advised to visit WAEC’s official portal to address their cases.