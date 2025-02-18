Deputy Speaker Kalu mourns Elder Statesman Edwin Clark

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, a revered Ijaw leader and elder statesman. In a statement issued on Tuesday by his chief press secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu described Clark’s death as a monumental loss to the nation, emphasizing his influential role in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the Niger Delta region. Clark, who led the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), was widely recognized for his steadfast advocacy on issues of national importance.

The Deputy Speaker lauded Clark’s fearless approach to governance and his unwavering stance on critical matters such as resource control and restructuring. “Clark’s passing is a significant loss, not only for his family, immediate community, or the Ijaw nation in the Niger Delta but also for the entire country,” Kalu remarked.

He further praised Clark’s contributions to the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large. “He was very outspoken on issues of personal conviction and national significance. The late elder statesman impacted lives, the Niger Delta region, and the country as a whole. His legacy as a champion of justice, equity, and freedom will be remembered and honored. Indeed, he will be greatly missed,” he said.

Kalu extended his condolences to Clark’s family, the government, and the people of Delta State, as well as the Ijaw nation. He also offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the late leader’s soul. Chief Edwin Clark, a former Federal Commissioner of Information, was a pivotal figure in Nigerian politics, known for his boldness and unwavering commitment to justice. His death marks the end of an era in the struggle for equity and good governance in Nigeria.