LG Crisis: Six killed in Osun, Police condemn violence

Six people have been killed in Osun State in a crisis triggered by a contentious Court of Appeal ruling allegedly reinstating All Progressives Congress (APC)-elected local government chairmen and councillors. The Osun State Police Command confirmed the death toll on Tuesday.

In a telephone conversation, the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said that those injured are receiving treatment in various hospital across the state. Earlier, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, raised an alarm on Sunday, alleging a conspiracy led by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and some security agency heads to enforce the ruling.

The governor called on the public to hold Oyetola and the state’s security chiefs accountable for any ensuing violence. Worried by the situation, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional tactical squads to the state to bolster security and restore law and order. The IGP warned individuals and groups instigating violence, stating that the Force will not tolerate lawlessness, hooliganism, or anarchy.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP condemned the violence that erupted in Osun State on Monday, vowing to bring all perpetrators to justice. He reaffirmed Force’s commitment to restoring peace and ensuring accountability for those responsible for the unrest. “In response to the ongoing violence in Osun State, the Nigeria Police Force has condemned, in strong terms, the incidents that have disrupted peace and safety in the state, and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.

“These violent actions had disrupted the peace, leading to the destruction of property, and the unfortunate loss of innocent lives.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken decisive action by ordering the deployment of additional tactical squads to Osun State to bolster security and restore law and order.