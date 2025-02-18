PANDEF Leader Edwin Clark dies at 97

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, is dead. Clark, 97, died on Monday. The death of the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader was confirmed by a family representative, Prof. C. C. Clark, on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday, 17th February 2025. “The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.” Clark was a leading voice for regional and national unity. He was also known for mediating peace among warring communities and politicians in the Niger Delta region.

Last October, he set up a committee to reconcile Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his erstwhile political godfather Nyesom Wike. The committee was headed by former Akwa Ibom Governor Obong Victor Attah, Co-Chairman, Pandef BOT. Clark’s death comes barely four days after the demise of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group. Both statesmen were known to be leading voices in the political development of the country.

The duo joined other patriots to attend the Greater Nigeria Conference, which was held in Abuja in 2022 to deliberate on the emergence of the next Nigerian President from the South-East. In November 2023, they, alongside other and other eminent leaders of thought, renewed the calls for the restructuring of the country to achieve a true federal structure.

They called for the adoption and fully implementation of the 2014 National Conference report, arguing that document contains the antidote to the political and socio-economic problems confronting the country.