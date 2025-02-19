ICPC, NSITF forge alliance to strengthen transparency and accountability

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in the country. Speaking at a meeting with an NSITF delegation at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, the Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to tackling corruption through collaboration and public sensitization.

Dr. Aliyu emphasized the importance of synergy between both organizations, particularly in strengthening whistleblower protection mechanisms across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). He stressed the need for a confidential reporting system to encourage public participation in anti-corruption efforts. To formalize this partnership, Dr. Aliyu proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would outline joint efforts to combat corruption effectively.

Echoing similar sentiments, NSITF Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mr. Faleye Oluwaseun, commended ICPC’s anti-corruption initiatives and expressed NSITF’s readiness to collaborate on policy advisory support, capacity building, and joint monitoring mechanisms. Mr. Oluwaseun further assured ICPC of NSITF’s commitment to accountability and pledged to finalize the MoU to strengthen cooperation between both institutions.

This partnership marks a significant step toward institutionalizing transparency and reinforcing good governance practices in Nigeria.