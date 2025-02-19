Nigeria Deputy Speaker Kalu calls for fairness in African Union Commission

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has called for fairness and equal opportunity in the African Union Commission (AUC), urging the organization to ensure balanced representation among member states. Speaking at a Joint Orientation Workshop for key committees of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) in Midrand, South Africa, Kalu emphasized the need for equity in the allocation of positions and opportunities within the AUC.

“We are talking about the African Union Commission, which is in Ethiopia. We are saying fairness and equity for everyone who is supposed to get slots, either by contributions or geography,” Kalu stated. He expressed concerns over the AUC’s handling of appeals related to these issues, stressing that all member nations deserve a fair chance. “If a Nigerian wants to hold a position, they should not be denied. There must be equality, competition, and a structured formula that ensures balanced representation,” he added.

Kalu further called for a review of AUC’s decisions, highlighting the importance of due process and legal fairness in administrative actions. “As long as there’s room for an appeal, it is wrong to implement a decision before a review is completed,” he argued. The Pan-African Parliament, often referred to as the legislative arm of the African Union, plays a critical role in shaping policies for the continent. Kalu urged the AU leadership to uphold the principles of justice and transparency to strengthen the institution’s credibility.

The Deputy Speaker’s remarks reflect Nigeria’s broader commitment to ensuring equitable representation in continental governance structures. His call for reform is expected to spark further discussions among African leaders on the need for a more inclusive AU framework.