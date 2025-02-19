Speaker Abbas mourns PANDEF Leader Chief Edwin Clark, hails his dedication to Nigeria

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., GCON, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). Chief Clark, a former Federal Commissioner for Information and a revered elder statesman from Kiagbodo, Delta State, passed away on Monday at the age of 97.

Describing him as a relentless advocate for the Niger Delta, Speaker Abbas lauded Chief Clark’s lifelong commitment to national unity and regional development. Even after retiring from public service, Chief Clark remained a formidable voice for the Niger Delta, forging alliances through PANDEF to advance the interests of his people.

The Speaker noted that his passing follows closely after that of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, another prominent national figure, marking a significant loss for Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaker Abbas extended his condolences to the people and government of Delta State, as well as the entire Niger Delta region. He prayed for the repose of Chief Clark’s soul and for strength for his family during this difficult time.