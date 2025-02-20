Alleged Assault: Portable arraigned, granted ₦2m bail

Controversial singer and Zaazoo ze crooner, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, for alleged assault on government officials. Portable reported himself at the Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Lagos Command, on Wednesday after he was declared wanted by the Ogun Command.

He was later transferred to the Ogun Command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital. The singer was arraigned on a five-count charge before an Isabo Magistrate Court, Abeokuta. The charges include conspiracy, assault, and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, and conduct likely to cause harm. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His aides – nine in number – were arraigned for similar charges before Magistrate O L Oke.

The nine suspects are: Nurudeen Warris, 21, Adetola Alashe, 25, Samuel Adeleke, 28, Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19, Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20, Gospel Kanu, 20, Precious Ohiegebo, 19, Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27, and Fatimo Muhammed, 26. The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on felony, assault, and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, intending to kill.

They allegedly assaulted, restricted, and obstructed one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, and Akinpelumi Oyero who are town planners. The defendants and Portable allegedly assaulted the three town planning officers, while performing their lawful duties at Odogwu Bar owned by portable a popular hip-hop musician. After pleading not guilty to the charges, his counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, urged the court to grant him bail.

Ayodele assured the court that the suspect “is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons.”