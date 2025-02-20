House Committee probes galaxy backbone over alleged financial infractions

…Conflict resolution institute also indicted for unsubstantiated payments, dubious trainings

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Galaxy Backbone, the federal government’s IT and shared service provider, to explain alleged financial and contractual irregularities amounting to billions of Naira.

The probe, led by PAC Chairman Hon. Bamidele Salam, stems from findings in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report, which raised concerns over multiple violations of financial and procurement regulations. At the committee’s hearing on Wednesday, Galaxy Backbone’s Executive Director of Finance and Corporate Service, Mr. Sani Mohammed Ibrahim, alongside other key officials, was grilled over several infractions.

Major Financial and Contract Violations

One of the key concerns was the non-remittance of N329.8 million in taxes, which should have been settled within 21 days. The committee ruled that necessary sanctions should be applied.

Additionally, the committee flagged a N66.8 million payment for contractual obligations that lacked supporting documentation. Galaxy Backbone was given 72 hours to submit all transaction details.

Further scrutiny revealed payments to ST Engineering, a U.S.-based company, which reportedly listed the same street address in two different states raising questions about the legitimacy of the transaction. PAC found no evidence of contract execution and has demanded all relevant documents, including those required by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Moreover, the organization was unable to satisfactorily explain e-payment violations amounting to N12.6 million, along with dubious transactions worth N2.4 million and a procurement contract valued at $164,403. As a result, Galaxy Backbone has been summoned for a follow-up hearing on February 27, 2025, at 1 PM to clarify these discrepancies.

Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) Also Under Fire

The PAC also turned its attention to the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) over questionable expenditures, including the disbursement of N25.8 million for project monitoring and evaluation (M&E) allowances.

IPCR’s Director General, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, attributed the irregularities to the actions of a previous administration, as his leadership only assumed office in 2024. However, the committee rejected this defense, demanding precise details of the projects, transportation fare calculations, travel personnel lists, and receipts of all related expenditures.

Additionally, the committee flagged N21.4 million spent on “doubtful trainings”, prompting the formation of an ad hoc committee, chaired by Rep. Billy Osawaru (Edo State), to investigate further and report back within a week. The PAC concluded that the IPCR was guilty of financial inefficiency and lack of economic prudence.

Accountability Measures Intensify

These investigations are part of a broader effort by the PAC to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to financial regulations across government agencies. With tighter scrutiny on public funds, agencies failing to provide satisfactory explanations could face further consequences.

Both Galaxy Backbone and IPCR remain under the PAC’s watch as the probe continues.