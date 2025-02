The launch of a memoir by former military president Ibrahim Babangida is taking place in Abuja.

Several leaders – past and present – in the country and beyond are attending the event.

President Bola Tinubu; ex-president Goodluck; former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo; a former Head of State Yakubu Gowon; Abdulsalami Abubakar among others are present at the event.