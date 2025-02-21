‘NASS not for content creation,’ Senate faults Natasha’s outburst

Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, on Friday, faulted the action of his colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over a seating arrangement row in the hallowed chamber. Natasha, who represents Kogi Central under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Thursday, refused to use the seat allocated to her, citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules, which protects the privileges of members.

At the height of the situation, Akpabio called on the Senate security to walk the female senator out of the chambers, but fellow lawmakers’ intervention saved the situation from degenerating out of hand. Reacting to the incident during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily monitored by Core TV News, Adaramodu said the upper chamber was not for content creation. “What we are saying is that the National Assembly is not for content creation in entertainment. National Assembly is for serious business,” he said.

Adaramodu, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District, also weighed in on the bullying allegation of the Kogi senator. “If she is talking like that being bullied or sidelined, as a first-timer, she even had three committees that she was appointed as chairman. “You are entitled to only committee to be the chairman and she is in charge of Foreign Affairs, NGOs now,” the Senate spokesman said. On the possibility of applying disciplinary actions against Natasha, the Senate spokesman said her colleagues from Kogi State, especially Senator Isah Jubril “had already tendered an apology on her behalf.”

He assured that the 10th Senate wouldn’t revisit the issue following the apology on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behalf. “The Senate as a whole has already accepted that tendered apology, so we are not going to revisit that,” Adaramodu stated.