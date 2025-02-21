NNPCL says Rivers Oil Facility fire successfully contained

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said the fire outbreak that started on a dry crude storage barge at Cawthorne Channel 1 in Rivers State has been successfully contained.

In a statement on Thursday, NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said the incident did not affect the operations of the flow station in the area. “Thanks to the swift response of our emergency teams and industry partners, the fire was successfully contained. The incident did not impact flow station operations,” he said.

According to Soneye, no lives were lost in the incident. NNPCL spokesman also assured the public of its commitment to safety, environmental protection, and operational integrity. “Most importantly, there were no casualties, and all personnel are safe. NNPC Ltd. prioritises safety and remains fully committed to environmental protection and operational integrity,” Soneye stated.

The fire, which broke out at around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, began on the BESTAF5 barge and spread to other barges in the area. The Cawthorne Channel is a major hub for oil and gas facilities, situated near the boundary between Bonny and Degema Local Government Areas in Rivers State.

However, quick action by emergency teams and industry partners prevented further damage. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire.