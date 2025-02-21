No State Creation requests meet Constitutional criteria – Deputy Speaker Kalu

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Hon Benjamin Kalu, has disclosed that none of the 31 requests for state creation submitted to the committee met the constitutional requirements. Kalu, who also serves as the Deputy Speaker of the House, made this revelation during a two-day retreat for committee members in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday. The retreat, held from February 20 to 23, 2025, was aimed at reviewing pending amendment bills and strategizing the next steps in the constitutional review process.

Organized by the 10th House in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), the event provided a platform to assess critical governance issues in Nigeria.

Deadline for State Creation Requests Extended

Acknowledging the significance of state creation in Nigeria’s governance framework, Kalu noted that while the demands reflected the aspirations of various communities, they failed to meet the legal criteria for consideration. As a result, the committee has extended the deadline for submissions to March 5, 2025, to allow for further input and possible revisions. Kalu added that the extension could be further reviewed depending on the retreat’s outcomes.

“Although we have received 31 requests for state creation, none of these requests met the constitutional requirements for amendment,” Kalu stated. “Therefore, we have extended the submission date to March 5, 2025. However, at the end of this retreat, we will determine whether an additional extension is necessary.”

He emphasized that all applications must adhere to the conditions outlined in Section 8 of the Nigerian Constitution to be considered valid.

151 Constitutional Amendment Bills Under Review

Kalu further disclosed that the House Committee is currently reviewing 151 constitutional amendment bills, a reflection of lawmakers’ collective effort to refine governance structures in Nigeria. While some bills have progressed to the second reading, others remain at the preliminary stage.

A major challenge in the review process, he said, is the issue of duplication. Some bills address similar issues under different sponsors, while others overlap in subject matter. To streamline efforts and eliminate redundancy, the committee has categorized the bills into thematic areas. These areas include:

Federal Structure and Power Devolution

Local Government Autonomy

Public Revenue, Fiscal Federation, and Revenue Allocation

Nigerian Police and Security Architecture

Comprehensive Judicial Reforms

Electoral Reforms

Gender Issues and Human Rights

State Creation

The categorization, according to Kalu, will help lawmakers prioritize amendments based on national interest and legislative relevance.

Electoral Reform and Public Participation

Recognizing the intersection between constitutional amendments and electoral laws, Kalu revealed that the committee had invited the leadership of both the House and Senate Committees on Electoral Matters to the retreat. He emphasized that any proposed changes to the Electoral Act requiring constitutional alterations must pass through the Committee.

“A proactive, cooperative approach will ensure seamless legislative processes and comprehensive legal reforms,” he said.

As part of the next phase of the constitutional review, the committee has scheduled Zonal and National Public Hearings across the six geopolitical zones of the country. These hearings will provide an avenue for Nigerians to contribute to the amendment process. The hearings will take place in:

North Central: Nasarawa and Niger States

North East: Borno and Gombe States

North West: Kaduna and Sokoto States

South East: Enugu and Imo States

South South: Bayelsa and Cross River States

South West: Lagos and Ondo States

Kalu urged lawmakers to engage with the bills diligently and objectively to ensure that the final amendments reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

“As legislators, we must ensure the voices of Nigerians are reflected in our constitutional reforms,” he said, reaffirming the committee’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive constitutional review process.

PLAC Reaffirms Support for Committee’s Mandate

Executive Director of PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, expressed optimism about the committee’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

“We are quite confident that this committee intends to deliver on the mandate it has set for itself. It will be a significant win to see the amendments to the constitution delivered within the timeframe set by this committee,” he stated.

Nwankwo added that PLAC, alongside other consultants, has been working extensively on providing recommendations for the committee’s consideration. With the extended deadline for state creation requests and the ongoing review of constitutional amendments, stakeholders and the public are keenly watching the developments that will shape Nigeria’s governance framework in the coming months.