Speaker Abbas pledges National Assembly’s support for North West Development Commission

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has assured the newly established North West Development Commission (NWDC) of the National Assembly’s full support, emphasizing the high expectations placed on the commission to address the region’s pressing challenges.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the NWDC board at his office on Wednesday, Speaker Abbas highlighted the critical role the commission is expected to play in tackling issues plaguing the North West region, including insecurity, unemployment, and drug-related problems. “We will be putting a keen eye to see how you people are faring,” Abbas stated. “Never in the history of Nigeria and the North West have we faced challenges as severe as those we are experiencing now. From insurgency to banditry to unemployment, the North West is the worst hit, according to statistics.”

He stressed the importance of laying a solid foundation for the commission, urging the board to be proactive and diligent in their interventions. “The choice of this pioneer board is no accident,” Abbas remarked. “You are all qualified, and the region is eagerly awaiting your leadership. Whatever you sow today will determine the commission’s future.” The Speaker underscored the National Assembly’s commitment to ensuring the commission’s success, promising continuous oversight and support. “These agencies are our creation, and as such, we will do everything humanly possible to ensure that they succeed. You have our support and prayers,” he added.

In response, the Chairman of the NWDC board, Lawal Samaila Yakawada, expressed gratitude to Speaker Abbas for his pivotal role in establishing the commission. He pledged that the board would operate with transparency and accountability while striving to meet its objectives. “We are here to assure you that we will not disappoint you,” Yakawada said. “We will be accountable, transparent, and committed to achieving the targets set for us. We also look forward to regular engagements with you for deeper discussions and guidance.”

Yakawada was accompanied by the Managing Director of the commission, Prof. Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, and other board members representing the seven states of the North West and the six geopolitical zones. The North West Development Commission was established to address socio-economic challenges in the region, focusing on infrastructure, security, and human capital development.