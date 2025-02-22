LG Election holds in Osun despite suspension calls by AGF, Police

Voting commenced in the Osun State local government election on Saturday morning as scheduled despite prior controversy. The exercise commenced in some local governments as early as 8am, including Ede North Local Government Area where Governor Ademola Adeleke voted.

The governor after casting his vote, described the exercise as peaceful, calling on the people of the state to come out and vote peacefully. Voters were seen casting their votes in some of the polling units, as the exercise moved on seamlessly.

AGF, Police call for suspension

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi and the Nigeria Police Force had called for the suspension of the exercise. While the AGF hinged his call on a controversial Court of Appeal judgement which allegedly reinstated the earlier sacked local government chairmen and councillors, the police cited security threat.

According to the justice minister, the Court of Appeal, Akure division, on February 10, 2025, nullified the judgement of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, delivered on November 25, 2022. The AGF said the verdict of the appellate court implied that the All Progressives Congress (APC) local council chairmen formerly sacked by the lower court have been restored.

On its part, the Police said it received credible intelligence indicating a likelihood of violence and significant security threats should the planned elections proceed.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police explained that reports gathered from joint intelligence gathering revealed that various groups, including political elements and other interested parties, are mobilising to instigate unrest, disrupt public peace and undermine the democratic order.