Deputy Speaker Kalu assures Nigerians of a people-oriented constitution

The Chairman of the 10th House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has assured Nigerians of a constitution that truly reflects the aspirations and desires of the people. Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day retreat for committee members in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, Kalu, who also serves as the Deputy Speaker of the House, expressed his gratitude to the committee members for their dedication to the review process. He urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering a meaningful constitutional reform.

“We are so proud of you,” Kalu stated. “On behalf of the Speaker, the House leadership, and the National Assembly, we recognize the enormous responsibility placed upon you as members of this committee. From the outset, we knew this task was challenging, but your commitment has given us confidence that we are on the right track.” Kalu emphasized the urgency of the exercise, noting that the committee is determined to complete a significant phase of the review before the upcoming election period. He praised the team spirit and dedication exhibited by members, stating that their collective effort will bring Nigeria closer to a constitutional framework that is truly representative of the people’s aspirations.

“The journey towards achieving this goal has been marked by challenges, but our resilience and shared vision have kept us moving forward. We have heard the voices of the people, and we are committed to ensuring that their aspirations are reflected in the final document. This constitution will be one that truly embodies the will of Nigerians,” he added.

Kalu likened the committee’s role to that of architects shaping the future of Nigeria and urged members to continue working together beyond the retreat. “You are the architects of a greater Nigeria. You are the cooks in the kitchen baking a better future. Do not relent. Your hard work and dedication will yield rewards for all Nigerians,” he said. He also acknowledged that the process comes with its challenges but reassured members that their diligence is paving the way for significant national progress. “Please let this unity among us continue. Let us remain partners in progress to make this vision a reality. The Speaker and I are proud of you,” he concluded.

Echoing Kalu’s sentiments, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi Jnr, reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the constitutional review process remains inclusive, transparent, and reflective of the country’s diverse interests. “The constitutional review process is a complex and delicate undertaking that requires expertise, wisdom, and thorough engagement with various stakeholders across ethnic, religious, and political lines,” Rotimi said. “Guided by our legislative agenda, we remain steadfast in delivering meaningful reforms under the capable leadership of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu. Nigerians can expect a comprehensive, well-considered, and impactful exercise that strengthens our democracy and fosters national development.”

The House Committee on Constitution Review continues its work to produce a revised legal framework that will enhance governance and address the evolving needs of the nation.