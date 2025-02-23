Hon. Salam hails Governor Adeleke on successful Osun LG Elections, urges winners to show humility

Osun State’s recent local government elections have been met with commendation from Hon. Bamidele Salam, who lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for his leadership and the peaceful conduct of the polls. In a statement issued shortly after the elections, Hon. Salam, who represents Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo federal constituency at the National Assembly, praised Governor Adeleke’s resilience and composure throughout the electoral process. He noted that the governor’s handling of challenges and provocations ensured a free and fair election.

“Governor Adeleke has proven to be a true man of peace, exemplifying the dedication to selfless service that the people of Osun State need,” Hon. Salam stated. “His leadership through this election process stands as a testament to his commitment to fostering unity and progress for all.” He further highlighted the significance of the voter turnout, describing it as a clear endorsement of Governor Adeleke’s administration over the past two years.

Hon. Salam, who also leads the Osun caucus in the House of Representatives, extended his appreciation to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for its steadfastness and professionalism in organizing the elections despite the challenges encountered. He also commended the electorate for their peaceful and orderly participation, which contributed to the seamless execution of the polls.

As election results are finalized, the lawmaker urged victorious candidates to embrace a spirit of humility and inclusiveness, emphasizing the importance of governance centered on public welfare. “Victory in any election comes with great responsibility,” he noted. “I trust the winners will demonstrate leadership that is inclusive, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the people.”

With the new local government leaders set to assume office, Hon. Salam reiterated the need for collaborative efforts to enhance development and improve the quality of life for Osun residents.