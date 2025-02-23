Speaker Abbas advocates for alternative education funding, calls for more PPPs and endowment funds

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has urged stakeholders to explore alternative funding sources for education in Nigeria, emphasizing the need to reduce over-reliance on government resources. Speaking at the 31st and 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA) in Kaduna State on Saturday, Speaker Abbas highlighted Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and endowment funds as viable solutions to drive sustainable growth in the education sector. His remarks came as he was honored by ZEDA for his ‘service to humanity.’

“Diversifying funding streams is critical,” Abbas stated. “By establishing endowment funds or engaging in public private partnerships, we can reduce our reliance on government funding. Successful models in countries such as Denmark and Ireland have demonstrated that diversified funding can drive long-term, sustainable growth in the education sector.” He underscored that human capital development remains the cornerstone of national progress, citing global examples such as Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Denmark. These nations, he noted, achieved remarkable progress not through natural resources alone but through strategic investments in education, training, and innovation.

“Nigeria, blessed with vast natural resources, must equally prioritize the development of its people to realize its full potential,” he added.

Zaria’s Educational Heritage and New Initiatives

The Speaker praised Zaria’s historical contributions to Nigeria’s intellectual and professional landscape, citing its educational legacy dating back to the 16th century. He highlighted Ahmadu Bello University and other institutions as pillars of learning that have significantly shaped the country’s academic and professional communities.

As part of efforts to enhance learning in Kaduna State and beyond, Speaker Abbas announced several new educational initiatives for his constituency. These include the establishment of a Federal College of Education, a College of Health Sciences, a National Open University of Nigeria campus, and a College of Legal Studies.

“Once fully established, these institutions promise to extend significant educational and socio-economic benefits to our community,” he stated.

Challenges in the Education Sector

While celebrating progress, Speaker Abbas emphasized the need to address pressing educational challenges, particularly in primary and secondary education.

“The foundation of any thriving educational system rests upon robust, accessible, and quality basic education. Issues such as out-of-school children, those with special needs, and the overall quality of education demand urgent attention,” he said.

Commending Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for constructing over 62 new secondary schools, he noted that the initiative had significantly reduced the number of out-of-school children and addressed critical infrastructure deficits.

The Role of Technology and Legislative Agenda

Speaker Abbas urged ZEDA to integrate technology into education, drawing inspiration from global models like the United Kingdom’s Education Development Trust and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology, and Research. He stressed that leveraging digital innovation could transform how educational outcomes are monitored, enhance teacher training, and expand access to learning resources.

“In the House of Representatives, our Legislative Agenda aligns with these priorities. We remain committed to advancing universal basic education, enhancing secondary and technical education, and integrating innovative reforms to address both current and future challenges,” he assured.

Recognition and Closing Remarks

The Grand Patron of ZEDA, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, LLD, lauded Speaker Abbas and other prominent figures for their contributions to the development of Zaria. He reiterated the importance of ZEDA in advancing education in the region and called for continued support from stakeholders.

As Nigeria grapples with the complexities of education funding, Speaker Abbas’s call for alternative sources such as PPPs and endowment funds could pave the way for a more sustainable and effective education system in the country.