Betara celebrates Gov. Bago at 51, applauds his leadership and developmental strides

The Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Muktar Betara, has extended warm birthday wishes to Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State as he marks his 51st birthday. In a congratulatory message, Hon. Betara, who represents the Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, commended Governor Bago’s commitment to public service and his contributions to national development, both as a legislator and as a state leader.

Reflecting on Bago’s tenure as a member of the House of Representatives, Betara highlighted his relentless advocacy for the people of Niger State and his role in shaping legislative policies that have had a lasting impact on the nation. Since assuming office as Governor in 2023, Bago has spearheaded numerous developmental initiatives, a feat Betara lauded as transformative. “Your Excellency, on this special occasion of your 51st birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you,” Betara stated. “This milestone is a testament to a life dedicated to public service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Niger State and Nigeria at large.”

He further praised Bago’s focus on infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security, noting that these efforts have significantly improved the lives of the people and reinforced his reputation as a leader who prioritizes their welfare. “As you celebrate this new chapter of your life, may you continue to be blessed with wisdom, strength, and good health to steer Niger State toward greater heights,” Betara concluded.

Governor Bago, who was elected in 2023, has gained recognition for his policies aimed at fostering economic growth and good governance in Niger State. His leadership has been widely praised for setting a solid foundation for sustainable development.