Speaker Abbas launches campaign against drug abuse, domestic violence in North-West

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has launched a major sensitization campaign to combat the growing cases of drug abuse and domestic violence in Nigeria’s North-West region. Speaking at the event in Kaduna, Speaker Abbas called for urgent action from all stakeholders, including religious and traditional leaders, to address these pressing issues.

At the flag-off ceremony of the Sensitization Campaign Against Drug Abuse and Domestic Violence in the North-West, Speaker Abbas stressed that the fight against these societal challenges cannot be left to the government alone. The campaign, themed “Stop Drug Abuse and Domestic Violence in Our Communities”, is being carried out in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other key stakeholders, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to Speaker Abbas, recent reports show a worrying rise in drug abuse across the region, with NDLEA data indicating a 25% increase in drug abuse cases in the past three years. Kaduna State alone recorded a 28% surge in drug seizures in 2023, with similar trends observed in Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, and Kebbi. Domestic violence is also a growing concern, with reports showing that 35% of women nationwide have experienced some form of abuse. The situation is reportedly worse in the North-West, where states like Kano and Kaduna have recorded alarming increases in domestic violence cases. “These figures are a stark reminder that domestic violence not only violates human rights but also inflicts lasting trauma that weakens the social fabric of our communities.” He added

The Speaker praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for strengthening the NDLEA’s capacity through increased funding, better equipment, and expanded rehabilitation centers. He also highlighted ongoing government efforts to combat domestic violence, including safe houses, counseling services, and public awareness campaigns. He urged North-West governors, local government officials, and community leaders to fully support the initiative and work together to protect vulnerable citizens.

Also speaking at the event, NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.), emphasized the strong link between drug abuse and criminal activities. Meanwhile, NOA Director-General Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu warned that Nigeria risks losing an entire generation if urgent action is not taken. Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, represented by Dr. Aishatu Abubakar-Sadiq, called for stricter control of over-the-counter drugs, noting that common medicines like cough syrups and analgesics are also being widely abused.

With the launch of this campaign, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has sent a clear message: drug abuse and domestic violence are national crises that demand collective action. The success of this initiative will depend on the commitment of government agencies, community leaders, and every Nigerian to make a lasting change.