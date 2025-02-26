Jonathan, Jega decry political interference on INEC appointments

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, have decried the influence of political interference on the appointments of electoral commissioners.

Jonathan and Jega spoke on Tuesday at a conference organised by pro-democracy and advocacy group Yiaga Africa in Abuja. The event was tagged, ‘Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa’.

“The electoral commission must be fully independent and we must have credible people. Political leaders who are so domineering and over-pressuring you (INEC staffers) to do what is wrong should resign and leave,” Jonathan said.

On his part, Jega said, “There is political interference in the appointment or removal of electoral commissioners and other election officials.” He said citizens, civil society organisations and drivers of changer should continue to mobilise effectively for credible elections.