House of Reps directs FCT Minister to appoint Auditor-General for Area Councils

The House of Representatives has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, to urgently appoint a substantive Auditor-General for the Area Councils. This decision follows concerns over a leadership vacuum that has hindered the submission of audited financial reports as required by law.

The resolution was passed during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing on Wednesday. The committee noted that the absence of a substantive Auditor-General has stalled the signing and transmission of audit reports, leading to concerns about financial oversight. During the hearing, Acting Auditor-General for the Area Councils, Abdullahi Ibn Salihu, presented updates on financial reports. Committee chairman, Honourable Bamidele Salam, highlighted the need for immediate intervention, citing a previous similar case at the federal level where the position of Auditor-General was vacant for two years before being filled after legislative advocacy.

“If they have the same case, I think we will also need to step in so that we can call on the Minister. We may need to write to him and invite him. Maybe he has reasons why that appointment has not been made,” Rep. Salam stated.

A motion to this effect was moved by Honourable Obordor Mitema and seconded by Honourable Usman Bala, receiving unanimous approval from the House members.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi noted that several financial infractions in area councils predate his tenure, which began just six months ago in an acting capacity. Key infractions identified include non-submission of audited financial reports for 2023-2024, failure to remit pension deductions to the Pension Commission (PENCOM), and non-submission of available audit reports to the committee.

Honourable Billy Osawaru called for strict legal action against the Office of the Auditor-General for its failure to comply with financial regulations, emphasizing the need for accountability in public financial management.

To further address these concerns, the committee established a five-member sub-committee led by Honourable Tochukwu Okere. Other members include Hon. Ajiya Abdulrahman, Hon. Mandara Usman, Hon. Mauruff Adebayo, and Hon. Mohammed Bargaja. The sub-committee will investigate the identified infractions and provide recommendations.

Among the FCT Area Council Chairmen present were Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu (Abuja Municipal Area Council) and Hon. John Gabaya (Bwari). Kuje and Kwali area councils were represented by their vice chairmen. The House of Representatives’ directive underscores its commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the financial management of FCT Area Councils.