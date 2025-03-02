Atiku pays condolence visit to Adebanjo’s family, says he lived a worthy life

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, lived a worthy life, describing his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria. Atiku said this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Yoruba leader on Sunday with his entourage.

“It is quite true that this house has hosted me a couple of times. What did I take away from this house? The virtues that Pa Adebanjo lived and preached throughout his life,” Atiku said. He added, “So, it is a matter of honor, respect that after his demise we should come and pay respect to his life, his works, his contributions to the unity and peaceful coexistence of this country.

“His loss is a monumental loss to the immediate family and to those of us who have admired him and tried to emulate his ways of life and his belief in the unity of this country. “Therefore, it is my singular honour and privilege to identify with his immediate family in this grave and irreparable loss which has affected the family. “We all have to go one day but with some God, he lived a worthy life and a life that can rarely be compared to so many people.

“Therefore, on behalf of the very short entourage that has accompanied me here, we are here to condone the family to let you know that we share your loss because he was also a father to us.

“He was a father, he was an adviser, he was a guide in what we have set to do for this country, and he has always made sure that he told us the truth and nothing but the truth So we will continue to honour him. What I mean by honoring him is to honor the family he left behind.”