Jonathan visits late Pa Adebanjo’s home, describes him as ‘a man of courage’

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the home of late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who died a few weeks ago. He described the late Adebanjo as a man of courage who stood unwaveringly for truth and justice.

During a visit to the late elder statesman’s residence in Lekki, Lagos, Jonathan emphasized that no nation could thrive without upholding these values. He said, “When we learned about the death of our leader I issued a statement. Some of you must have read that statement, but I said that statement in newspapers was not enough, we must find time to come and pay this condolence to the family and the leaders of Afenifere.

“Our dear leader was not the leader of our Afenifere alone, he was a leader of this country. He was a man with enormous wisdom, courage and the willingness to do right thing for this country. “He believed in truth, and he believed in justice. And no nation can grow when there’s no truth, when there’s no justice, and those are the things he was known for. I am not surprised that he led the Afenifere very well.”

Jonathan also acknowledged Pa Adebanjo’s pivotal role in the pursuit of democracy and justice in Nigeria. Chief Bode George, former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Koroma, Chairman of Troyka Group Ayo Shobanjo, former Lagos Deputy Governor Kofowola Bucknor-Akerele, lawyer Dele Farotimi, and other Afenifere leaders were at the residence of late pa Adebanjo. Pa Adebanjo passed away at his home on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Several other dignitaries have since paid their respects, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.