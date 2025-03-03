BREAKING: Ex-Lagos Gov Candidate, Jandor dumps PDP

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has officially resigned from the party.

Announcing his decision at a press conference in Ikeja on Monday, JANDOR stated that he is leaving the PDP along with his supporters across the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Regarding his political future, he revealed that his next move would be announced in the coming months.

More details to follow…