Meranda resigns as Lagos Speaker, re-elected deputy Speaker

A gale of resignations and reshuffling hit the floor of the crisis-torn Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday with the stepping down of the first female Speaker in the state, Mojisola Meranda.

Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency I, announced her resignation at the plenary after which lawmakers immediately re-elected her as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The lawmakers commended her leadership style and for bringing peace to the Lagos State House of Assembly. They also commended her strength and humility for obeying the rules and regulations of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meranda’s resignation followed a reported meeting with some high-ranking members of the APC in the state to navigate the leadership crisis that has rocked the hallowed chambers in the last seven weeks. After she stepped down, the ousted Speaker, who represents Agege Constituency I, Mudashiru Obasa, was re-elected after he was nominated by a former Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, who represents Eti-Osa Constituency 1.

Obasa subsequently took the oath of office as the new Speaker of the Assembly seven weeks after his removal. He was first elected into the House in 2007. He has been in the chamber since then. He emerged as a speaker in June 2015 before his removal in January 2025.