National Sports Commission inaugurates E-Sports Federation of Nigeria Board

In a landmark move for the country’s digital sports sector, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially inaugurated the board of the E-Sports Federation of Nigeria. The event, held on Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, underscores Nigeria’s commitment to embracing the global esports industry.

During his keynote address, NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko emphasized the federation’s mission to position Nigeria competitively on the international esports stage while providing opportunities for young Nigerians in the fast-growing digital sports ecosystem. Speaking to the media after the inauguration, NSC Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade highlighted the transformative potential of esports in Nigeria.

“Esports will energize and encourage the youth to thrive in the digital space. It is a sport that engages millions, with stakeholders estimating its reach at around 46 million individuals,” Olopade stated. He acknowledged the long-standing challenges in unifying Nigeria’s esports community and emphasized that the establishment of the federation is a crucial step in leveraging a global industry valued at nearly $30 billion.

“For about six years, there has been a struggle to organize the E-Sports Federation. Unifying esports stakeholders to work as one is a step in the right direction. I congratulate the NSC and all Nigerians—it’s the beginning of great things for the sports industry,” he added. Olopade further reiterated that sports, including esports, hold immense potential for job creation and economic development.

“As a former Commissioner for Sports, I can authoritatively say that sports is a powerful tool for job creation, youth engagement, and national development. We want every sport to be an influential contributor to our country’s GDP.” The banking sector has also signaled its support for this initiative. Speaking at the event, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, MD/CEO of the Bank of Industry, assured stakeholders that the financial sector is ready to back the newly established esports federation.

The newly inaugurated board consists of 13 members, with Yahaya Maikori serving as President and Pedro Damilola as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Other board members include:

Emmanuel Oyelakin

Sunny Gullong

Sidney Esiri

Suzan Adenoyi

Ikechukwu Okoye

Kunmi Adenipebi (Technical Representative)

Tunde Onakoya (International Representative)

Musa Sanusi (Athlete Representative)

Rita Izoje (NAWIS Representative)

Clinton Agbor (NAFA Representative/Vice President)

The establishment of the E-Sports Federation of Nigeria marks a new era for digital sports in the country, setting the stage for greater investment, youth participation, and international recognition.